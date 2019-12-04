Duke of Cambridge visits Marine Science and Fisheries Center

Muscat: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visited Marine Science and Fisheries Center (MSFC) on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival in the center, Prince William was received by Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Fisheries, Dr Lubna bint Hamoud al Kharousi, Director General of Fishery Research at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and some officials at the center.

Prince William toured various sections of the center during which he was briefed on the applied research, studies and programmes of various aspects related to marine life and environment. Further, the Duke of Cambridge was briefed on the diverse marine species and environment in the Sultanate.

Prince William was also briefed on the scientific role of the MSFC in developing fishery wealth and studying natural phenomena in the Sultanate’s coasts, as well as major research, studies and scientific projects. Additionally, the Duke of Cambridge viewed a side of traditional fishing for a group of Omani fishermen. He was also briefed on the tools used in fishing and traditional fishing boats. –ONA

