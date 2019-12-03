Main 

Duke of Cambridge arrives in Sultanate

Musandam: Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, State Minister and Governor of Musandam, received Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at Khasab Airport on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the Sultanate.

This visit comes within the framework of the strong, bilateral relations binding the Sultanate and the United Kingdom (UK) and supporting the existing cooperation between them in various spheres in a manner that serves the joint interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

