Local 

Dubai-Kochi flight makes emergency landing in Muscat

Oman Observer

A Kochi bound flight of the Indian budget airline, Spicejet, was forced to make an emergency landing at Muscat International Airport around 4 am on Wednesday.
Speaking to the Observer, an official at Spicejet in Muscat said: “The aircraft, which took off from Dubai at 2 am local time developed some technical issues midway in its flight and was subsequently diverted to land at Muscat around 4 am. The flight (SG18) was initially rescheduled to leave Muscat at 1.30 pm as it may be noted that the airport in Kochi is closed for maintenance between 10 am and 6 pm.”
Santhosh Puthuppally and John Bosco mentioned about the emergency landing at Muscat Airport in their Facebook post. Speaking to the Observer, Puthuppally said his father-in-law was travelling in the same SG18 flight from Kochi.
The flight finally departed at 3 pm to arrive in Kochi around 7 pm. The diversion has also been confirmed on flightradar24.com.

You May Also Like

Few Takers

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Few Takers

Pakistan envoy calls on Majlis chairman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pakistan envoy calls on Majlis chairman

Credit by depositories grows by 7.7 per cent

Oman Observer Comments Off on Credit by depositories grows by 7.7 per cent