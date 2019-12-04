Dubai-Kochi flight makes emergency landing in Muscat

A Kochi bound flight of the Indian budget airline, Spicejet, was forced to make an emergency landing at Muscat International Airport around 4 am on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Observer, an official at Spicejet in Muscat said: “The aircraft, which took off from Dubai at 2 am local time developed some technical issues midway in its flight and was subsequently diverted to land at Muscat around 4 am. The flight (SG18) was initially rescheduled to leave Muscat at 1.30 pm as it may be noted that the airport in Kochi is closed for maintenance between 10 am and 6 pm.”

Santhosh Puthuppally and John Bosco mentioned about the emergency landing at Muscat Airport in their Facebook post. Speaking to the Observer, Puthuppally said his father-in-law was travelling in the same SG18 flight from Kochi.

The flight finally departed at 3 pm to arrive in Kochi around 7 pm. The diversion has also been confirmed on flightradar24.com.

