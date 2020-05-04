Business Main 

Dubai Expo 2020 officially postponed

Dubai’s Expo 2020 world’s fair will be postponed to October 1, 2021, due to the Covid-19 situation prevailing in the country.

The General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) has approved the request of the UAE government and its Executive Committee to postpone Dubai Expo 2020 to next year.

With a BIE General Assembly impossible to stage due to Covid-19 restrictions, Member States voted remotely on the BIE Executive Committee’s recommendation for a delay as proposed by the UAE Government at the beginning of April and recommended by the BIE Executive Committee on April 21.

While the vote remains open until May 29, the two-thirds threshold was surpassed within a week of voting opening on April 24. Agencies

