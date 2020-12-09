Dubai exempts GCC tourists from pre-flight PCR test

The travel update added that these passengers have to undergo a “PCR test on arrival only.”

According to the travel update posted on the website of Emirates Airlines, all passengers arriving in Dubai from the GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman) are not required to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure.

The Dubai-based Emirates has clarified that this exemption is not applicable to passengers arriving by road through the Hatta border, who must take the PCR test 96 hours from the date of the test before departure.

All passengers still have the option of taking the test 96 hours before departure in their country of origin, it added.

If you are a UAE resident, a tourist, or a visitor arriving in Dubai, and your journey originated in a GCC country, you only need to take a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, stated Fly Dubai’s site.