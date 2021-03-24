Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan passes away
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, passed away.
Sheikh Hamdan was the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, vice-president and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid had been holding the position of Minister of Finance since the very first Cabinet of the UAE was formed on December 9, 1971, the local media reported.
He used to preside over several high-level government entities that played a vital role in supporting the economy and labor market in the UAE.
Flags in Dubai will fly at half-mast for 10 days from today and work at government departments and institutions in the Emirate will be suspended for three days from March 24, the local media said.