Dubai bus accident: Mwasalat driver released on bail

Muscat: The Appeal Court in Dubai on Thursday agreed to release on bail the driver of the ill-fated bus which was involved in an accident on June 6, killing 17 and injuring 13 others.

According to a statement issued by Oman’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Court of Appeal has agreed to release the Omani citizen Said al Baloushi, driver of Mwasalat bus, on bail till the date of next hearing, during which his lawyers will be to present their defence.

The Omani driver of Mwasalat bus that crashed in Dubai on June 6 killing 17 passengers was sentenced to seven years in jail by the UAE’s top court. The court also asked him to pay Dh 3.4 million blood money to the families of the victims.

Baloushi, 53, was charged with causing the death of 17 passengers and injuring 13 others.

The tragedy took place on June 6 when the bus hit an overhead height barrier at the turnoff from Mohammad Bin Zayed Road leading onto Rashidiya Road. There were 30 passengers in the ill-fated bus, run by Oman’s national transport company, returning to the Emirates from Muscat, following the Eid Al Fitr holiday.