Drop in temperature expected on Friday

Northerly winds have been keeping the temperature in many parts of Oman at 30 degrees Celsius but the weekend is expected to be cooler. The wind continues to play a crucial part in the temperatures. Over most of the Sultanate wind will be northerly to northwesterly light to moderate.

“By Friday the temperature is expected to dip because of the expected northwesterly wind. Even though lately it has been slightly warmer,” said the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office, Civil Aviation Authority, assuring that we are still in winter.

It has been mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches over the coastal areas of South Al Sharqiyah and North Al Sharqiyah governorates. On Wednesday, Dhofar and Al Dhahirah governorates are also expected to experience low-level clouds and fog patches in the morning.

As the winter continues with no rain so far, the wave height is expected to be slight to moderate along Musandam Governorate coasts with a maximum wave height of 1.5m and slight along the rest of the coasts with a maximum wave height of 1 metre. Humidity in Muscat is ranging between 30 per cent to 55 per cent and in Salalah it is between 15 per cent to 75 per cent.

