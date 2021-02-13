Drop in domestic consumption of auto fuel in Oman

Muscat: The production of refineries and petroleum industries of auto fuel in the Sultanate increased in December 2020 by 5.6 percent compared to the previous month, according to the statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information.

At the same time, the production of Grade 95 declined by 7 percent by the end of December 2020 to reach 12, 805, 700 barrels, and its sales also decreased by 12 percent, reaching 11, 535, 700 barrels, while exports reached 1, 563, 200 barrels, an increase of 77 percent until the end of December 2020.

The production of Grade 91 decreased by the end of December 2020 by 28 percent compared to the end of December 2019, to reach 9, 597, 600 barrels, while its sales reached 7, 831, 400, and exports reached 3, 088, 800 barrels, a decrease of 21 percent until the end of December 2020.

Diesel production increased by 28 percent to reach 33, 967,200, and its exports increased by 85 percent compared to the same period in 2019 to reach 20, 851,500 barrels, while its sales decreased by 13 percent to reach 13, 300, 500 barrels until the end of December 2020.

As for aviation fuel production, it decreased by 51 percent to reach 6, 980, 900 barrels and its sales decreased by 67 percent to reach 1, 683, 700 barrels, and its exports also decreased by 40, percent to reach 5,340,600 barrels until the end of December 2020.