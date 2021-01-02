Drive to weed out defective weighing scales

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, Jan 1 –

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) is continuing its inspection campaign (verification of trade and goldsmiths scales), which aims to verify if the scales in all commercial stores, showrooms and all stores that sell precious jewellery meet all the legal requirements for trade as well as comply with the specified technical regulations.

Commenting on the campaign, Eng Majid bin Nasser al Senawi (pictured), Head of the Control and Inspection Department of Precious Metals at the Directorate-General for Standards and Metrology at the ministry, said: “Ever since the inspection campaign kicked off, and till now, the number of the inspected commercial and goldsmiths scales exceeded 2,350.

The inspection campaign seeks to implement the Measurement and Calibration Law in order to ensure that users of scales and measuring devices subject to legal control comply with the mandatory requirements.”

The Measurement and Calibration Law issued by Royal Decree No 17/2013 empowers the ministry to monitor all devices subject to legal control, including commercial scales, where a sticker is placed on every verified scale indicating its validity. Specialists from the ministry verify that the scales are accurate and are not been tampered.

Also covered as scales used in post offices, and those used in weighing bags and goods at Muscat and Salalah airports.

Related