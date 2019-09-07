Drive to save environment through solar energy

SALALAH, Sept 7 – Urge for proficiency, sustainability, and quality led young engineer Yousuf bin Rashid al Badi (pictured) to do something for the environment. After many experiments with career options he landed finally in a sector which is close to his heart and a passion he wants to live with.

He wore many hats in a short span of time but settled finally in green energy sector by setting up of a company called Nation Sun Integrated Trading LLC, thus becoming the general manager and founder of the company, which specialises in renewable energy.

“The focus of this company is to clarify and convince that sustainable energy is a huge area and solar energy is not limited only to solar panels. There are many other variants that can efficiently reduce household electricity bills,” he said in an interview with the Observer.

Yousuf al Badi encountered a book titled Solar power your home in 2016 while searching for an answer to proficiency, sustainability and quality in green energy and founded the Nation Sun in 2017.

It was not by chance that Al Badi became the founder of the company, he endured a lot and his education and experiences helped him in shaping his career.

A bachelor in Aeronautical Science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical Science University, USA, Al Badi also has a Commercial Pilot Licence. He has licence for solar panel installation and international arbitration.

He completed his higher education course — General Diploma and National Diploma in Engineering and Technology — from the Royal Guard of Oman Technical College. In 2010, he got trained with the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in ‘drilling of wells’ and became a member of PDO Majlis in 2019.

“Nation Sun is a young engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) developing company where we specialise in renewable energy — especially solar — alarm and controlling systems. Our goal is to be the lead supporter of government and individuals in this sector by building and providing systems with world class components. This is a win-win situation for both the customer and the environment. Customer satisfaction is our top priority, as we aspire to respond positively to the requirements of government tenders and citizens of the Sultanate,” he said.

The young company caters to broad areas in solar energy, like street lights, garden lights, solar heaters, hybrid solar air conditioner and heat pump water heater.

Among its smart solutions are, smart home system, smart camera, smart fire ball, IP intercom, solar curtain and switch control.

Commenting on cost effectiveness of his products, Al Badi said the debate over solar energy’s cost effectiveness is very old. “Its payback may be higher, but there are countries which have achieved reasonable percentage of relaying on green energy resources. They feel proud of their statistics from energy production based on solar or wind energy out of the total consumption. Here in the Sultanate we are offering a win-win solution. We have brought all possible modern technologies to replace the existing systems in an effort to improve renewable energy utility and improve energy efficiency.

The integrated products here are independent systems and it does not need any additional space to install. This choice can be cheaper, reasonable and safer.”

