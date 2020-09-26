Drive-through PCT testing at Muscat Airport

Muscat: Oman Airports, in partnership with Chinese company BGI, is setting up Covid-19 testing facilities at Muscat International Airport, Salalah Airport, Suhar Airport, and Duqm Airport to help passengers undergo a PCR test and boost early detection and containment of the virus,

Oman Airports stated that drive-through PCR testing facilities have been installed at Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport to facilitate sample collection.

Tests will have to be pre-booked via the Tarassud+ app with test findings to be communicated within 24 hours through the same app. The price set for the drive-through PCR tests is RO25.



This also comes as part of the precautionary measures that Oman Airports started taking to adapt its operations to a post-coronavirus period, as international air travel is set to open up again by early October with international and domestic flights resuming through the airports of the Sultanate.

According to the requirements set by the Ministry of Health and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a mandatory PCR test at the expense of the traveler is required when entering the Sultanate.

PCR tests will have to be pre-booked on Tarassud+ mobile application. The application serves to gather all relevant passenger details and gives the users secure and easy access to pay for their PCR tests online, with the price per test set at RO25.

By downloading the app and registering for their test online, passengers can significantly reduce waiting time at the test facilities at the airport.

If the test findings are negative, passengers staying less than 7 days will continue their stay in the Sultanate normally and follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health according to the adopted medical protocols. Passengers staying more than seven days are required to wear a wristband and follow a 14- day quarantine.

If the tests are positive, the passengers will have to abide by the self-isolation restrictions.