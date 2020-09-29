Local 

Drive-through PCR tests for RO19 at airports

Oman Observer

Muscat: Starting Thursday, drive-through PCR testing facilities will be available at Muscat and Salalah Airports to facilitate sample collection.

Tests will have to be pre-booked and paid for (RO19) via Tarassud+ app.

If the test results are negative, passengers staying less than seven days will continue their stay in the Sultanate normally and follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Passengers staying more than 7 days are required to wear a wristband and follow a 14- day quarantine whether the results are negative or positive.

 

