Draghi takes the reins as Italian PM, now comes the hard part

Angelo Amante

Italians’ hopes in Mario Draghi could hardly be higher. But the former European Central Bank chief, who was sworn in as the country’s new prime minister on Saturday, will have a tough time fulfilling them.

His main tasks will be the efficient management of over 200 billion euros ($241 billion) Italy expects from a European Union fund to help the bloc’s recovery, and ensuring smooth progress of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Draghi has several advantages. He comes to power with one of the largest majorities of any government in Italy’s post-war history, huge international prestige and an approval rating of 71 per cent, according to a survey published this week. But his broad parliamentary backing may also be a problem.

He will have to manage an unwieldy coalition made up of parties from left to right, including traditionally bitter foes such as the 5-Star Movement and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, the right-wing League and centre-left Democratic Party.

Giovanni Orsina, head of the LUISS university school of government in Rome, said Draghi’s popularity and credibility will assure him of an easy ride at the beginning.

“The party system is difficult to manage, but Draghi, with his prestige, can make it hard for them to thwart him,” he said. Party horse-trading over cabinet posts is normally a central part of forming an Italian government, yet Draghi unveiled his ministerial team on Friday without any apparent negotiations or opposition from the coalition parties.

His picks will not have pleased everyone, however, and it may be only a matter of time before resentment and dissatisfaction surface.

Draghi’s first job will be redrafting Italy’s Recovery Plan, which must be handed to the European Commission by April to tap funds desperately needed to revive the recession-hit economy.

The Commission will disburse the money in instalments dependent on the government reaching milestones and meeting benchmarks. The previous government of Giuseppe Conte was brought down partly by squabbles over how to manage the plan and which projects to include, so Draghi will want to swiftly stamp his authority on a revised version.

Italy has a dismal track record of using EU funds and making productive investments in its economy, with projects often bogged down by red tape or hit by corruption probes.

“We need to accelerate the procedures. It’s unthinkable to achieve what we have to with the slowness of our bureaucracy,” Enrico Giovannini, Draghi’s new infrastructure and transport minister said shortly before his appointment.

It will not be easy for the prime minister to overcome these deep-rooted problems, but his past performance at the Italian Treasury, the Bank of Italy and the ECB shows he can act decisively and effectively. — Reuters