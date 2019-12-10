Draft budget referred to Council of Ministers

Muscat, Dec 11 – The State Council referred the draft General Budget of the State for the fiscal year 2020 to the Council of Ministers together with the recommendations of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, after the session on Tuesday. The session chaired by HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, State Council Chairman discussed the report of the Council’s expanded economic committee on the draft budget and amendments to it in light of the outcome of the discussions in the sitting.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Head of the Economic Committee of the Council, delivered a statement of the expanded economic committee on the draft general budget, indicating that it represents a critical stage of the development path in the Sultanate, as it is the last year of the ninth five-year plan (2016-2020). The preparatory year for the start of the first implementation phase of the future vision (Oman 2040) is represented in the tenth five-year plan (2021-2025).

At the conclusion of the discussions on the draft budget, the Council expressed its appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for its efforts in preparing the draft budget, and thanked the honourable members of the expanded Economic Committee for their efforts in studying the project. Al Harthy expressed his aspiration that the views expressed by the honourable members contribute to enriching the project, and contributes with the government efforts in achieving financial sustainability, enhancing the strength of the Omani economy, enabling it to face challenges.

The council completed the discussion of the agenda items of the sitting, touched on the results of the elections of the standing committees in the council, the designation of representatives of the State Council in the Arab parliament, the final report of the studies submitted by the Economic Committee during the sixth term, the report of the General Secretariat on the activities of the council in addition to reviewing of several reports issued by the Assistant Secretariat General for Information and Research Center Affairs.