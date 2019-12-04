Local 

Dr Rawya to preside over Sultan Qaboos Award for Voluntary Work tomorrow

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education on Thursday presides over the award ceremony of the sixth edition of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Voluntary Work.

Engineer Ahmed bin Hassad al Dheeb, Commerce and Industry Ministry Under-Secretary for Commerce and Industry and head of the judging committee stressed the importance of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Voluntary Work and its noble goal confirming that the voluntary work is among the activities encouraged by the government.

Al Dheeb added that outstanding projects have been in contention for the award since the inception of the award till the current edition and these projects set examples to follow. The evidence for this, he said, is that many winning projects of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Voluntary Work have also won awards in regional and international competitions. —ONA

