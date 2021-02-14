Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen

DUBAI: Dozens were killed in overnight clashes in Yemen as Ansar Allah fighters intensified attacks to seize the government’s last northern stronghold, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Ansar Allah resumed an offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres east of the capital Sanaa.

The city’s loss would be disastrous for Yemen’s beleaguered leadership.

Two government military officials said at least 16 pro-government forces were killed and 21 wounded in the past 24 hours, adding that “dozens were killed” among Ansar Allah ranks.

The Ansar Allah have cut off supply lines to a district about 50 kilometres south of the city, with “the goal to lay siege to Marib”, one of the sources said.

Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody power struggle since 2014 between its government, supported by Saudi Arabia, and Ansar Allah fighters, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north.

The fighters have also escalated attacks against Saudi Arabia, drawing condemnation from the international community.

The kingdom said it had foiled a Ansar Allah drone attack on the southern airport of Abha on Saturday, just days after a drone strike on the airport left a civilian aircraft ablaze.

The upsurge in violence comes shortly after the US decided to remove the fighters from its list of terrorist groups, in order to ensure humanitarian work in Yemen is unimpeded, and to pave the way to restart peace talks.

Observers say the Ansar Allah fighters are seeking to take control of Marib as leverage before entering into any negotiations with the internationally recognised government.

If the city falls into fighter hands, the Ansar Allah will have full control of north Yemen, weakening the government’s negotiating position, according to observers. Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in Marib in recent years, and the coalition has intensified air strikes to stop the fighters from seizing the city. — AFP