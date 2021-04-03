Down syndrome children need careful handling

MUSCAT, APRIL 3 – The medical and auxiliary medical groups at primary healthcare institutions in Dhofar Governorate were introduced to the latest techniques of handling children with Down syndrome.

The experts know how to provide counselling to such patients, developing some ‘bond’ with them and their families.

“For such patients, one visit to a health institution is not sufficient. They need psychological and medical support, and their families do need counselling to cope up with the situation,” said the experts quoting the Ministry of Health guidelines.

At a virtual workshop to marking the International Day of Down Syndrome (March 21), Dr Mohammed Abdul Rahim, Specialist Pediatrics at Sultan Qaboos Hospital, gave an overview of Down syndrome, clinical features and diagnostic methods.

Dr Maha bint Muhammad al Awadi, Consultant and Head of the Genetic Diseases Department, explained Down syndrome during the workshop.

“British doctor John Down discovered it in 1862,” she said, and added that among the most important symptoms among children include formal ones, such as paralysis of the head, eyes and body.

The internal symptoms are heart functions and mental abilities.

“The symptoms are due to the genetic defects associated with the disease. It is important for the health workers in primary healthcare institutions to understand the categories to address the patients’ needs properly,” she said.

The workshop dealt with the importance of early marriage screening to prevent the spread of some endemic genetic diseases, including hereditary blood diseases.

It dealt with the programme for early marriage screening, its stages of development, and its impact on society. The experts also discussed the types of examinations required for those who intend to marry.

The participants were told about the benefits of the programme and the locations of examination clinics in the governorate’s primary healthcare institutions.

Amira bint Ramis Bait Zayed, a Genetic Counselling Nurse, gave a lecture about the genetic counselling programme. She also talked about genetic counselling for children with Down syndrome and how to direct the family to deal with Down syndrome in a child properly.

Dr Ihab Makki, a physician in the pediatrics department, spoke about the role of primary healthcare institutions and the services provided to children with Down syndrome.