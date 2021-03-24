Doubts on vaccines unfounded

A total of 110,179 people in the Sultanate have taken the vaccination for Covid-19, with 4,458 vaccinated on Tuesday.

The vaccination drive is covered throughout the governorates starting from Musandam, Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dhahirah, North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

According to the weekly report of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 published on Wednesday, Muscat Governorate topped the list with 29,688 vaccinations, followed by North Al Batinah (13,851) within the community while Al Dakhiliyah has covered 10,419. In South Al Batinah 9,294 got the vaccine, Al Dhahirah 6296, South Al Sharqiah 6174, Dhofar 4,350, Musandam 4,167, North Al Sharqiyah 4,319 and Al Buraimi 2837.

HOME VISITS

It has been a week since the Directorate General of Health Services began home visits to offer Covid-19 vaccines to people who belonged to the target groups and are enrolled under the Community Health Programme.

The home visits helped individuals who were immobile or bedridden.

The inoculation drive has been aimed at healthcare workers and the highest once again is Muscat with 7,566, Al Dakhiliyah 1,913, North Al Batinah 1,804, Dhofar 1,447, South Al Batinah 1,201, Al Dhahirah 1,141,

Soth Al Sharqiyah 1,097,

North Al Sharqiyah 791, Al Buraimi 563, Musandam 513, and Al Wusta 323.

There has been a constant appeal from the Ministry of Health to the public to take the vaccines, and not to hesitate in getting inoculated. However, there is an ongoing debate between two streams of information.

According to Dr Hamad al Sinawi, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, many psychological factors can influence whether a person will accept or refuse the Covid-19 vaccine.

“One of the factors is lack of information and being misinformed, as you know since the beginning of the pandemic there have been a lot of conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus even to the extent that it was man-made or even a biological weapon.

So when the topic of getting vaccination comes, people are hesitant because traditionally vaccines take a longer time to be processed and approved.

Because of the impact of Covid-19, both psychological and physical as well as economic consequences of the lockdown, pharma companies and scientists worked very hard to obtain approvals for the vaccine, and different types of vaccines in a reasonable time. This quick call of the scientists gave a section of people a feeling that maybe it was done too fast to truly understand the side effects.

There are also many groups around the world that were against the principle of vaccines for many reasons.

“They had a lot of media presence through social media as on the risks of taking vaccines with unfounded accusations,” Dr Hamed said.

Another issue is people’s expectations from a vaccine.

“People want complete immunity, but this is not the case unfortunately with Covid-19,” he noted.