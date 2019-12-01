Don’t waste water

One should be moderate in water consumption as the world runs out of fresh water resources amid climate change, urged religious scholars and experts in water from across the world who have gathered at the International Fiqh Conference on Water in Muscat on Sunday.

The 3-day conference with the Royal blessings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, attended by scholars, intellectuals and researchers from within the Sultanate and various Islamic countries is organised by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs under the auspices of His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate.

The conference is held with the core theme of “Water Fiqh in the Islamic law, its Legal Provisions, Civilised Prospects and Contemporary Issues”.

“Water resource problems have worsened in recent decades and have become increasingly important, especially after the emergence of global climate change factors and the onset of related environmental problems,” Mufti Shaikh Rawi, Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia, Head of the Religious Department of the Muslims of the Russian Federation told the Observer.

The scholars opined that it is indisputable that the importance of the scientific symposium stems from the importance of water.

Shaikh Abdullah Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Awqaf and Religious Endowments, led the 15th edition of the symposium on the Development of Jurisprudence (Fiqh) Sciences in Oman.

“Competition for ownership and control of water resources have become a subject of disagreement and competition between countries, and thus between brothers and sisters. Therefore, any initiative to study and explain the jurisprudence provisions concerning water and its distribution deserves deep respect and deserves full support”, Mufti Shaikh Rawi said.

