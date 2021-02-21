Don’t travel unless urgent, says MoH as cases rise

The surging number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate is a cause of concern amid fears of lockdowns and more restrictions. The latest numbers raise alarm as the Sultanate on Sunday reported 868 new cases, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 139,362. Three Covid-19 related deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 1,552. Authorities in the Sultanate advised citizens and residents not to travel unless there is an absolute necessity, especially to countries and regions where new variations of the virus are widespread.

Dr Amal al Maani, Director-General of Diseases Control and Surveillance, previously said that the first new cases of the new Covid strain reported in the country was related to travel. The WHO’s Regional Director, Dr Ahmed al Mandhari, said during a press conference last week in Cairo that the WHO is concerned about the emergence of the mutated strain of the virus that causes Covid-19 disease in the region, as some countries have reported the emergence of cases of the most contagious mutated virus.

He added, “13 countries have reported cases of at least one of the three new mutations reported globally, including mutations with potentially higher transmission rates. Some new changes are associated with an increase in infections and could lead to an increase in cases and a rise in hospitalisations.”

The Ministry of Health said the total recovery from Covid-19 reached 130,653, which is 94 per cent of the total recovery rate. Twenty new patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 163, including 56 in intensive care units (ICUs).