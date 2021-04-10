Don’t take easing of ban for granted

The two-week night movement ban came to an end on Thursday. Still, authorities have called upon both citizens and residents to stick to the anti-Covid-19 precautions.

Last week, the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 extended the closure of all commercial activities between 8 pm and 5 am, while allowed movement of individuals and vehicles in all governorates.

This directive got implemented on April 8 (Shaaban 25, 1442 AH) that is to continue till the morning of the first day of Ramadhan.

The standard precautions on health and hygiene and other precautions announced by the Supreme Committee from time to time need to be followed.

“All measures of precautions against the pandemic announced by the Supreme Committee should be followed failing of which punitive actions including fines, jail, naming and shaming and deportation as the case may be, will be taken,” according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

A nighttime ban on all commercial activities throughout Ramadhan, movement of individuals and vehicles from 9pm till 4am remain intact. Besides, no Taraweeh prayers or Iftar will be held in any mosques.

All sorts of gatherings, like iftar, in mosques and other places like tents or public assembling areas has been banned in addition to all group activities such as social, sports, cultural, or any other collective activities during the holy month.

Meanwhile, Dr Jan Yaqoub Jabbour, Representative of the World Health Organisation to the Sultanate of Oman, reiterated on WHO’s message that no one is safe until everyone is safe. “We need to continue the preventive measures.”

“Various solutions are needed to address the major challenges that impede our success and the Covid-19 pandemic is only the latest example of why WHO focuses on achieving health for all and all through Vision 2023 for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, overcoming barriers that prevent people from obtaining quality health services, and ensuring the availability of these services everywhere and for everyone.”