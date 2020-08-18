Don’t share wrong information

As the country is on the path to recovery with the opening of new sectors and allowing residents to fly in, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) have asked both citizens and residents not to share wrong information on social media.

Earlier, the Supreme Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 had instructed people to refrain from circulating false messages and wrong information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All citizens and residents in the Sultanate of Oman are requested not to circulate wrong information and follow the official social media guidelines and act accordingly,” a statement from the committee had said.

This comes in the wake of the recent version on a social media platform that besides the permission letter from Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), a letter from the ROP is also mandatory for residents to enter the country.

“We request both citizens and residents not to share any unfounded information. This act can attract legal action,” a source at the ROP told the Observer.

Those who hold a valid Omani resident card but are stuck outside Oman can return to the Sultanate if he has secured consent from the MoFA. This permission can be had if the person’s sponsor or company where he is working requests the MoFA with all valid documents on consular@mofa.gov.om.

During the outbreak of the COVID-19, social media has been abuzz with several false information even about a virus, were fast transmitted from person to person on social media.

A WHO statement had mentioned such spread of misinformation, lies and rumours about the new virus on various social media is nothing but ‘infodemic’ that misguides the public and feeds them with negativity.

“Please follow the official media and news channels for authentic information and please don’t go by any forwarded message and take no step before confirming with the relevant authority,” adds the ROP official.