Don’t pay advance money for pilgrimage

Muscat: In line with the precautionary measures to limit the spread pf coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs urged Haj and Umrah travel operators to take their time before signing contracts. The ministry’s advisory follows a statement by the Saudi Minister of Haj urging Haj and Umrah parties to be more thoughtful upon signing new contracts or getting engaged in financial or legal obligations for offering 1441 AH Haj services to pilgrims from the Sultanate.

In its statement, the ministry noted that pilgrims’ selection of Haj companies (of the Sultanate of Oman) will not be binding to them and will not entail any financial or legal obligations. Therefore, the companies must not receive any money from pilgrims until the quotas of these companies are declared to be final. The ministry called upon those entitled to perform Haj not to pay any money to the Haj/Omrah companies unless otherwise informed to do so via the electronic system. The ministry said that it will issue another statement about the mechanism of work. — ONA