Don’t be the link; we are still breaking the chain

Oman is known for its hospitality, but what makes this country even more unique is the freedom to conduct cultural activities of various nationalities who are in Oman as residents.

In any other year before COVID-19 set in 2020, which probably could be termed as the pandemic year, the calendar would have been busy at hotels that have auditorium and banquet halls from August till January. The Indian community from Kerala used to begin celebration of Onam festival, a harvest festival with deep cultural roots, from August almost every weekend until New Year.

It was a natural trend because so many people wanted to celebrate it with music, traditional dances, theatre, art and concerts. This Monday saw Keralites celebrate Onam in a quiet way as it has never been before, with respect to the guidelines set by the authorities – no gatherings. The feast of the festival is one of the highlights and there were restaurants and catering services who still managed to bring in the flavours of Onam festival with take away parcels, not to forget banana leaves that are used instead of the plates.

So Onam during COVID-19 has brought a new aspect – with no friends even to drop by, it has been a quiet day, which provided ample time to go back down the memory lane. But some shops still managed to stock up flowers required for floral decoration on the floor, which people present as another distinct feature of Onam.

It is interesting to note that almost all festivals have some relation to nature. Maybe it is the later generations which have alienated themselves from the surroundings naturally because from agriculture, economies moved to industrial, and now to the Internet of Things. When we are focused on a range of technologies and 5G, and there is not much consideration that could go into landscape and nature in general.

We are so careful about our face and in case of one slight discomfort we run to a dermatologist. Life is not that easy for us, but it is not easy for nature either. It cannot run to an expert nor can it express itself unless it is too late resulting in a landslide for instance.

Tolerance is a quality that is needed to be practiced at all levels and when we succeed in practising it we enjoy a balance.

The balancing act is a crucial one we have a situation facing us right now. From lockdown to easing of restriction on movements and commercial operations we have not been able to find the balance. With relaxation of restrictions we have had this urge for open air. It seems simultaneously we all thought of the beach – and we have been rushing there almost everyday.

Nature is probably saying, “come on’’. But what do we do? In exchange of the good moments we leave behind the leftovers. It is not easy for us to learn. That is not all. They say it takes 21 days to form a habit. We had more days than that, but the minute when things are easing up, gone with the wind were all precautions – forgetting COVID-19 is still doing the rounds. For some reason we have conveniently forgotten about the masks, social distancing and sanitization while we are at the beach.

Still COVID-19 positive are being reported, and there are still people fighting to overcome difficulty in breathing, so how come we have lost focus on caution?

Is it just overconfidence or loss of fear creating a false sense of security?

The fact is we still need to build our physical and mental health along with immunity. While fresh air at the sea is what we need, we just cannot be safe if we forget the two metre distance between people.

We cannot forget what health experts have been talking about the symptoms of COVID-19 and its mode of transmission at the same time the measures to be taken to break the chain.

Maybe we are looking forward to getting back to the old routine, but we are still in the process of breaking the chain. So please, let us not be the link.

