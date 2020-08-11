Donating blood, planting positivity: Coming together doing selfless acts in the face of COVID-19

MUSCAT: The Sultanate is on the path to recovery, embracing the new normal and that is visible in the people thinking and planting positive outlook of life and the various blood donation drives conducted in response to a call by the Central Blood Bank, under the Ministry of Health.

The social media campaigns, ‘This too shall pass’ has gained momentum and workplaces, retail outlets, commercial centres and the like are operating as usual within the safety guidelines of the civic authorities.

Phil Taylor, Welsh Government Regional Manager Middle East and North Africa feel what COVID-19 could teach him were how to get even closer to the workplace and accomplish the desired tasks.

“What has been good for me is using the technology, MSTeams, Skype and Zoom for meetings and being able to see more of my colleagues back in Wales than I normally would. It’s brought me closer to the Welsh Government team based in Wales,” Taylor told the Observer.

“One of the important lessons I learned during this Pandemic period is to consciously try to stop stressing over the things which are beyond my control and continue to appreciate the blessings in our lives,” says Salu Jose, Academic Coordinator, Mental Health Nursing Programme, Higher Institute of Health Specialities.

She advocates all of us to practise more of mindfulness, noticing simple things in life, improving our sense of gratitude and thus living our lives to its fullness.

“During these challenging times only I could realise the value of reflecting more on the inner self, need of slowing down a bit in life, human being’s interdependence and finding the true meaning of our lives,” adds Salu Jose.

THE OBSERVER IMPACT:

Inspired by a campaign conducted by the Oman Observer Daily last week, groups of people approached the Central Blood Bank to donate blood to support the hospitals under it to avail sufficient units of blood to meet emergencies.

On Thursday, a group of 30 men under the KMCC Al Khoudh, besides several other associations, visited the Blood Bank to donate.

“We took up the blood scarcity in the country as an issue that needed to be addressed by both locals and ex-pats alike, thanks to the report on Oman Observer Daily, and donated blood”, TP Muneer, an English teacher with a school told the Observer.

His friends Abdul Hameed, Shanahan Thayat, Shahul Hameed Kottayam, Rafi Valiyakath, Mujeeb, Abdul Shukoor Nidal, Hameed, Aboobacker, Hakkim, Faisal, Shabeer, Ashiq, Suhail, and Jabir were also seen in the queue waiting for their turn to be the links in the long chain of people taking part in the national cause.

MINIMALISM, THE NEW MANTRA

Along with various social causes, there is a segment of people who believe that certain values need to be upheld to stay afloat during the Coronavirus period and to survive post-COVID-19.

Smruti Sasidharan, a sales expert, believes that less is more and consumerism is not a necessity post coronavirus. On the other hand, minimalism is the key to sustainability. An intentional effort to spend quality time with your dear ones should be made.

“One should value every second spent with others as it might be the last time you’ll see them and make the best of each day. Stay kind and always learn something new to adapt yourself with an ever-changing world,” said Smruti.

For Noorul Ameen who leads a retired life after his tenure as the General Manager of Korean Fishing Co in Muscat, every adversity is a time to introspection and learn a lesson for a brighter life.

“Although the lockdown would cause a great amount of inconvenience to the general public, we all should be aware of the positive aspects of the decision taken by the authorities. Unfortunately, many citizens in the villages and towns are not fully aware of the positive sides of the temporary lockdown in the long run. Learn to see the silver linings at every challenge,” adds Noor, who has not gone out of the house since March this year.