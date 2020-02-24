Donald and Melania at India’s monument to love

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump does not usually visit cultural sites on his diplomatic trips, but he took out time on Monday to visit India’s iconic Taj Mahal with his wife, Melania.

The Trumps, who arrived in India for a 36-hour trip, made a stopover at the city of Agra to visit the stunning white marble structure built in the 17th century by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his favourite queen, Mumtaz Mahal.

The presidential couple and their entourage had an exclusive encounter with the Taj Mahal — stray animals were rounded up days before and all other tourists, even those who had booked online months ahead, were barred from the popular site for six hours from noon, a police spokesman said.

Trump and Melania posed for photographs against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal lit by the mellow evening sun and walked around the complex, accompanied by a guide who informed them of the monument’s history and architecture. The couple were seen chatting with each other and occasionally holding hands.

Trump may well have a soft spot for the monument. Way back in 1990 he had named a casino and hotel in Atlantic City — now sold — the Trump Taj Mahal. “The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of India’s culture. Thank you India!” the Trumps wrote in the visitors’ book, which they both signed.

The couple’s visit may have been brief, but the Archaeological Survey of India which oversees the monument and the Agra city administration and police have been hard at work for weeks to ensure the VIP visitors had a smooth visit and saw the Taj Mahal at its best. — dpa

