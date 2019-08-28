Domestic worker’s complaint against sponsor not true: OHRC

Muscat: Omani Human Rights Committee (OHRC) said that all allegations made by a domestic worker to the International Trade Union Confederation were unfounded and added her complaints were part of the efforts to move away from the Omani family (the employer sponsor) and indulge in activities that violated the terms and conditions.

In its statement, OHRC said that it is in the process of allowing her to return home.

The committee said it pursued a case of a domestic worker of African nationality after receiving a letter on the subject from the International Trade Union Confederation that the worker was mistreated by an Omani family (her employer) and she wanted to return home.

OHRC also spoke to the employer who said the worker was not harmed in any way and that these allegations were incorrect.

The employer added that the worker created problems for the family as she was unwilling to work and instead fabricated problems to leave the house.

She wanted to search for another job outside the terms of the contract with them or return to her home country.

OHRC also interacted with the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate, which in turn sent a team to the residence of the worker and started investigating the matter.

The team found out that all the allegations made by the worker were unfounded and what she has expressed is an attempt to leave the employer to initiate other illegal activities.

OHRC took the worker to an authorized health centre for medical examinations, which confirmed that she had not been abused or tortured.

Due to the efforts of the Ministry of Manpower, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has kept her in a safe safe place and will smooth return to home.

The OHRC said it seeks to clarify that the Sultanate attaches great importance to the implementation of a legal system that guarantees the rights of workers, regardless of their gender and nationality, in accordance with International labor standards.

It makes serious efforts to promote workers’ rights as per the Omani Labor Law and its ministerial decisions, and through its accession to some conventions or ratification, including those ratified by Convention 105 on the Abolition of Bonded Labor and ILO Convention 29 on Bonded Forced and the International Convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination.