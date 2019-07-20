Local Main Uncategorized 

Domestic workers brought on tourists visas: Action taken

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Directorate-General of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection in North Batinah recently closed and settled over 20 complaints a recruitment company.

As per the details, the Directorate General had received a number of complaints against the recruitment office, which included that the domestic workers were brought to the Sultanate on tourist visas. Other charges included a lack of transparency when dealing with consumers.

The company refused to attend to the complaints including that from the Department of Consumer Services and Market Control. It was also found that the recruitment company had collected the full amount from customers before offering any service, which violated the Consumer Protection Law.

As a result, the case was referred to the Public Prosecution demanding the closure of the company and also the arrest of the owner.

Public Prosecution managed to settle around 29 complaints and recover a total amount of RO11,670 under Article 37 of the Consumer Protection Law.

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has said that the labour recruitment offices should abide by laws that protect consumers’ rights and should look into complaints of the wrong practices against some branches or officials.

 

