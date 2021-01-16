Domestic sprinters set for busy year

MUSCAT, Jan 16 – The Oman Athletics Association (OAA) are set for a busy 2021 year as more than 15 domestic events will be organised through the year.

The competitions panel at the OAA unveiled the agenda of the new season that will feature different athletics competitions and circulated to all the domestic clubs to take part.

The first scheduled event that will take place is on January 29 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex and that is an open gathering for running, high jump and discuss throw.

The same gathering will be organised in Salalah in the first week of February while the last round (finals) of the gathering will take place again in Muscat at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on February 12.

The targeted categories in the open gathering are junior, youth under 22 and the senior. Musandam Race is a new event in this year agenda and that will aim to focus on the potential faces.

Musandam event will take place on February 18. OAA are keen to involve the local teams as they will organise a dedicated event for the local teams which fall under the official clubs and the tournament is scheduled on February 26.

The March month will feature two gatherings. The first gathering is for Dhofar and Al Wusta clubs athletes on March 12 while the other gathering for Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, Al Sharqiyah, Al Batinah, Al Buraimi and Musandam on March 19.

The clubs tournament which targeted the girls sprinters will be held in every Friday of March at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex and will be for senior category.

The School Olympic Days (boys) for athletics will take place every Monday of March while for (ladies) on every Wednesday of March.

The Ministry Athletics Shield finals will take place at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex during 2-3 of April 2021. Salalah Festival Cross Country Championship is an open tournament that will take place on August 6.

A similar event of cross country will be held in Al Mudhaibi on November 5 and another cross country tournament for local teams in Bidbid on November 19. The final planned domestic event for this year is the Sultanate Cross Country Championship which will take place in Bidbid on December 10.

OAA concluded recently at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex the technical evaluations of the national sprinters after completion of the long intensive local camps in Suhar and Muscat.

The top selections will have another plan for development to represent the Sultanate’s teams in the forthcoming regional and international events.

