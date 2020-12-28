Domestic guests help hotels weather COVID-19 storm

Domestic guests seem to have aided the hotels in Oman to stay afloat despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some citizens took advantage of the special promotional packages announced by various hotel groups as they were allowed to open for guests in September, said the property manager at Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Within Oman campaign launched by Omran helped some hotels weather the storm partially, but they were also hampered by the staff shortage who were asked to proceed on long vacation.

“Some of staff are yet to return due to visa restrictions after they urged to proceed on leave. We are not able to offer all facilities and amenities to our guests despite the permission to do so,” said a resort manager.

There was only a 15.4 per cent drop in the number of domestic guests from 490, 986 at the end of November 2019 to 415, 230 this year.

With the easing of lockdown, the number of hotel guests increased gradually from 16, 475 in June 2020 to 81, 498 in November this year.

At the same time, the number of GCC citizens dropped by 80.4 per cent, other Arab nationals (67.3 per cent), Asian tourists by 67.5 per cent, and European nationals by 66.9 per cent.

Overall, the total number of hotel guests dropped 52.2 per cent from 1, 590, 387 at the end of November 2019 compared to 759, 421 during the same period this year. The occupancy rates also dropped by 51 per cent.

The figures may change getting into the New Year as the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has allowed hotels and resorts to operate at full capacity in hotel rooms while adhering to the health safety requirements.

Hotels are also allowed to open and operate sports and recreational facilities of all kinds for visitors and guests, the operate ballrooms and conference halls at 50 per cent capacity.

The losses incurred by the tourism sector in Oman until September is estimated to be around $1.3 billion, which led the government to take steps allowing citizens of 103 countries to enter the Sultanate without visa.

The Supreme Committee on COVID- 19 has decided to allow the issuance of tourist visas to enter the Sultanate.

Tourists will be allowed only to come through groups organised by hotels and tourism companies.

