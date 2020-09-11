Domestic clubs gear up for restart of season

MUSCAT, Sept 11

After an absence of more than six months from the actual training, the domestic teams will begin soon gearing up for resumption of the 2019-2020 season. According to the medical protocol of Oman Football Association (OFA), all the local teams have to apply for the COVID-19 test. Many of the clubs completed the test and had submitted the results to the medical team at OFA including: Saham, Al Oruba, Seeb, Fanja, Al Nahda, Al Nasr, Al Suwaiq, Ibri, Al Ittihad and Sur teams.

The officials at OFA affirmed during the press conference which was held on Tuesday on the necessity of implementing the precautionary measures which was stated in the medical protocol. After submitting the COVID test to the medical team at OFA, all the local teams are requested to provide the latest health status of all the players and technical staff to the medical focal point in each governorate in a continuous basis to avoid spreading the virus among the players.

All the technical staff of the local teams have five weeks to prepare the players for the restart of the season. The resumption of the domestic football will start in mid of October. It is expected some of the clubs will commence their training on Sunday with full implementation of the medical protocol. Seeb team officials announced the start of the individual training on Sunday while Suwaiq board management team instructed for full sanitisation of the club premises facilities prior to training sessions, which will begin very soon.

In the earlier weeks of technical preparation, the teams will miss attendance of the foreign coaches and players due to the current situation of flight movement. The OFA has offered to provide all the facilities to the teams. A dedicated OFA team will be available to coordinate with the relevant government entities to ease the procedures for coaches and players from abroad to enter the country. They have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days according to the Supreme Committee and Ministry of Health’s medical regulations.

Related