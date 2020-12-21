Muscat, Dec 21 – In line with the directives of the Civil Aviation Authority, Oman Air will suspend all international passenger flights to and from Muscat from December 22 for a period of one week. Domestic and cargo flights will continue operating as per the schedule. Travellers with Oman Air reservations are told to contact the contact centre and company representatives in various countries. SalamAir also announced that domestic and cargo flights will continue as usual. Meanwhile, Mwasalat has suspended bus two routes operating from Muscat International Airport for one week. Oman resumed international flights on October 1. Citizens and residents have been allowed to travel since then. Anyone entering Oman needs to observe a 14-day quarantine at home or in a hotel. All foreign citizens are required to be health-insured.

Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport offer passengers the choice to undergo a PCR test and boost early detection and containment of the virus, in accordance with the health safety protocols and measures set by the competent authorities to ensure the safety and health of passengers, cabin crews, employees, and all individuals who utilise the airports.

According to the requirements set by the Ministry of Health and the Civil Aviation Authority, a mandatory PCR test at the expenses of the traveller is required when entering the Sultanate. PCR tests will have to be pre-booked on Tarassud+ mobile application. The application serves to gather all relevant passenger details and gives the users secure and easy access to pay for their PCR tests online, with the price per test set at RO 25. By downloading the app and registering for their test online, passengers can significantly reduce waiting time at the test facilities at the airport.

If the tests findings are negative, passengers staying less than 7 days will continue their stay in the Sultanate normally and follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health according to the adopted medical protocols.

Passengers staying more than 7 days are required to wear a wristband and follow a 14-day quarantine. If the tests are positive, the passengers will have to abide by the self-isolation restrictions.

In addition, Oman Airports stated that drive-through PCR testing facilities have been installed at Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport to facilitate sample collection. Tests will have to be pre-booked via Tarassud+ app with test findings to be communicated within 24 hours through the same app. The price set for the drive-through PCR tests is OMR 19.

In addition to enhanced COVID-19 testing, Oman Airports is also ensuring observance of preventive measures and health controls, including mandatory wearing of masks in public, installing thermal cameras to identify persons with elevated body temperature, setting up hand sanitising and handwashing stations and applying social distancing within the terminals.

The airport testing facilities at Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport will help maintain safe airport environment and stem the spread of the virus, as Oman Airports is getting ready to resume airport operations and receive scheduled flights.