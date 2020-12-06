Doing business in Oman far easier than ever before: Sayyid Badr

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, addressed the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IIS) Manama Dialogue on Saturday, in which he covered a number of topics.

Foreign policy: We have a profound and enduring commitment to the resolution of conflict by peaceful means. If we are to avoid misunderstanding, we must maintain engagement and dialogue with everyone, so as to have the best possible relations and mutual confidence with everyone. Exclusion, rejection, or blockades are not in

our diplomatic repertoire. I sincerely believe that it is only by engaging in activities outside of our comfort zone, not just talking to those with whom we are already in agreement, that we can build sustainable security structures in our region.

This is also where the global context counts. For this kind of multilateral engagement to succeed, especially in today’s hyperconnected world, it needs to involve multiple stakeholders, including friends and partners who are not strictly speaking a part of the region in a geographical sense but are very much part of it because of the contributions they make here and the interests they have. Wisdom invites us all to advance cooperation multilaterally and inclusively and not to lose sight of such

values.”

Regional GCC issues: “There are presently encouraging signs on a number of fronts that there is a renewed willingness to resolve some of the difficulties and differences that are threatening regional security. We welcome the Kuwaiti statement yesterday on the positive results of the reconciliation efforts led by his late highness Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, may God rest his soul, and the efforts made by his highness the Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and US

President Donald Trump. All these efforts reflect the aspirations of the people of the region and we are optimistic that a permanent understanding can be reached.

It also gives me cause to hope that a renewed American presence in international organizations at a global level will be accompanied by efforts to restore what I still see as one of the most significant American successes in the region in a long time, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It will be a positive development for a new climate of inclusivity if a way can be found, collectively, to get more regional parties to this Plan, more fully and positively involved in it. Security in a global context, especially when multilateralism and inclusivity are emphasized, also depends upon an environment in which communication and exchange are encouraged.”

Diplomacy: “I think it is easier to enter into multilateral engagement if diplomacy is underpinned by regular interactions at all levels. The better we get to know one another day-to-day, the better we will be at working to resolve problems and advancing common interests. This is why I wanted to say something today about some developments in Omani domestic policy which I very much hope will make a modest contribution to the cultivation of a regional environment in which an inclusive and

a multilateral approach to regional security can thrive.

Economic reforms: “These domestic developments are, to a very large extent, about how the Sultanate of Oman interacts on a day-to-day basis with our neighbors and our global partners. They are about the promotion of free exchange of knowledge and expertise and they are about opening up the economy in new ways to more cooperation, more trade and investment, tourism, and much else. For example, we have plans to extend visa-free entry for up to 30 days to citizens of more than 100 countries. There will be significant developments in labor policy, which, in the next few weeks, will include the abolition of the No Objection Certificate system.”

Digital transformation: “The electronic transformation that is taking place means we will be cutting back on layers of regulations in order to make doing business in Oman far easier than ever before. These measures are part of a broader package of economic measures conceived together in Oman’s Vision 2040 and fiscal policy, which will also involve the introduction of new taxation and an end to some long-standing subsidies. As the Government designs and implements these policies, it is also taking particular care to make sure low-income families are properly protected. Security in the Middle East is nothing without the day-to-day security of its people. Their security involves not living in fear of poverty just as much as it means not living in fear of bombs and bullets. Those of us who enjoy prosperity and privilege owe it to our fellow citizens to make the kind of contribution that will guarantee the security of everyone else. Social security is an essential component for a successful fiscal policy. In other words, a solid social fabric at home is an essential foundation for the stable, open, and inclusive economic environment that makes multilateral engagement in the region more successful.”