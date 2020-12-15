Main Sports 

Doha, Riyadh bid for 2030 Asian Games as OCA meet begins

Muscat: The General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) will vote tomorrow (Wednesday) during its 39th meeting in Muscat, to choose between Doha and Riyadh to host the 2030 Asian Games.

The hosting rights of the 2030 Asian Games is one of the most important files of the meeting.

The meeting will include presentations by the delegations of the two countries nominated for hosting, followed by the report of the committee formed by OCA that visited the two countries.

After that, the OCA General Assembly will vote for the first time electronically, reveal the name of the host country, followed by signing the contract with the host country of 2030 Asian games.

OCA will honour a group of Asian personalities with the Merit Award in appreciation of their effective contributions and outstanding efforts in the sports field.

A high-level protection system has been put in place to ensure the safety and security of e-voting process.

Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), in coordination with OCA, has provided more than 25 portable tablets for representatives of the National Olympic Committees, entitled to vote tomorrow (Wednesday). –ONA

