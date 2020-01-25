Documenting life and faces

Ali Abdullah al Jahwari –

Photographic journey for Mahmoud al Jabri began when he was given a camera to cover the events at his work spot. Since then his camera has been his best and sincere companion.

This 39-year-old Science Lab Supervisor from the Ministry of Education is now going places.

“You don’t have to study art to be a good one”, says Mahmoud. “Sometimes, your job that is not related to art in any way, could be the window for your outstanding creativity in another field.”

A member of the Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) and a winner of International Federation of Photography Art (FIAP) Award, Mahmoud says that he shaped his talent on his own until 2016, when he joined courses organised by PSO.

“I started attending workshops organised by the society, colleges, and paid forums where I gained a lot of exposure.” He also enhanced his photographic concepts through websites, social media accounts and YouTube videos.

Mahmoud also heads the Nakhl Photography Team. He has proven his capabilities through winning the International (FIAB) award in 2019 along with various other global and local accomplishments.

About challenges, Al Jabri says: “Understanding photography concepts and techniques was an uphill task. The quality of the camera was not good enough. I couldn’t choose the right camera in the beginning and did not balance the light or capture the right moment.”

Mahmoud adds he trusted his instincts. He has not tried to copy other photographers and believes that art is a noble way to serve the society just like other deeds.

He explains his preference for capturing pictures that document people’s lives and faces and had captured pictures of architecture. “Taking pictures of people’s lives and faces is a reflection of their feelings and the environment they live. The details on faces draw the attention of audience. Every type of photography needs special equipment and a certain way of understanding,” explains Mahmoud.

During his short career in photography, he travelled on several visits with a group of Omani and Gulf photographers to Nepal and Jammu and Kashmir in India.

Emphasising regarding one of his trips, he says, “The most prominent of these was my trip to the villages of Kashmir, because of the diversity in people’s lives, and also because of the old distinctive lifestyle of the region.”

Mahmoud bagged the FIAP Golden Medal in Queensland, Australia in 2017. He describes it as ‘the most prestigious medal he bagged in a photography competition.” He also went on to win over 120 medals for participating in many competitions notching up golden, silver and bronze medals.

For the future, Mahmoud is optimistic and sees himself competing with the works of best photographers of the world. “My ambition is limitless and my aim is towards taking part both in local and global competitions. My goal is also to open my own gallery and publishing my books on photography and pursue travelling,” sums up this promising photographer.