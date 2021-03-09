Cricket Sports 

‘Dock money’ if players put IPL over England

The English cricket board must stop treating its players in a “namby-pamby way” and dock money if they put the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) above national duty, former test batsman Geoffrey Boycott said. Head coach Chris Silverwood has said England players would be allowed to miss the start of the test series against New Zealand in June if their IPL teams make the final of the Twenty20 competition.
“England messed up with a rotation policy in India and must stop treating players in a namby-pamby way,” Boycott wrote in the Daily Telegraph.
“Players seem to forget the IPL would not come calling for them if they had not performed for England first.”

