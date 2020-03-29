Pvt sector urged not to compromise on salaries

Muscat: Majlis A’ Shura on Sunday discussed measures taken by the competent authorities to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in the sultanate.

Apart from reviewing the precautionary measures taken to protect citizens and residents in the Sultanate from infection, the meeting discussed letters received from some citizens, which included complaints about deduction from their monthly salaries during the quarantine period.

The council said stressed there should be no compromise on the salaries of employees in the private sector.

The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) said that it is monitoring cases of violations of workers’ rights in the private sector by some companies under the pretext of measures taken to combat the spread of Covid-19 and some of these violations include termination of service, deduction of wages, and forced unpaid leave.

GFOW said monitored the cases in cooperation with the competent authorities to take necessary measures in this regard. It urged all workers in the Sultanate to inform of any violations in light of the application of measures to fight Covid-19.

The Ministry of Manpower said it followed up on reports that some private institutions and companies have been cutting the salaries of their employees in light of reducing or stopping the work of some of them due to the current health conditions.

The meeting urged citizens and residents to adhere to the procedures and precautions approved by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 asked the private sector to work jointly with the government.