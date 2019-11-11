Djokovic thrashes Berrettini, Thiem stuns Federer

MUSCAT, Nov 11 – Oman’s billiards and snooker team players are involved in intense technical preparation for the upcoming GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship in Muscat from November 28 to December 8. The Sultanate team players are undergoing training sessions twice a day under watchful eyes of coach Frank at the Billiards and Snooker hall in Seeb. Mohammed al Hasani, snooker team player, said they are ready for the GCC tournament since the domestic camp began in beginning of October.

“All the players are disciplined in attending the training and implementing the technical tactics. Our focus now to improve the mental temperament of the side. Physical strength is also important as the players need to move and stand a lot in front of the table,” Al Hasani said. Oman billiards player Ahmed al Shamsi affirmed that the Sultanate players will enter the competitions of the GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship with good hopes of winning medals. “Based on the training plan, we are still under a comprehensive warm-up schedule until the kick off the competitions. This is the first time that the team players are getting this full period to prepare better for the next participation.

“A dedicated thanks to the Oman Billiards and Snooker Committee (OBSC) for their efforts and cooperation with the team,” Al Shamsi said. Al Shamsi added that they will do their best to grab as many medals for the Sultanate and the chances are equal for all the countries. “We had good experience to play in this kind of championship and we hope to claim podium places in this edition,” Al Shamsi said. “We had many internal tournaments during the camp and have examined our weak and strong points. The head coach of the team instructed us how to improve the areas which we were weak and to be more focused in the matches,” Al Shamsi concluded.