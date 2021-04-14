Djokovic silences Sinner on return

MONACO: Novak Djokovic swept past promising Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in two sets in Monte Carlo on Wednesday on the Serbian world number one’s first appearance since claiming the Australian Open in February.

Sinner, 19, shot to prominence by making it into this month’s Miami Open final.

The world number 22 had seen off Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at this Masters 1000 event to book his first-ever date with Djokovic.

But it proved a one-sided contest at the Monte Carlo Country Club, with Djokovic sweeping into the next round 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 34 minutes.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will next face either Briton Daniel Evans or Hubert Hurkacz, Sinner’s Miami conqueror, for a place in the quarterfinals.

The man he is seeded to meet in the final, Rafael Nadal, takes his first steps towards what he hopes will be a 12th title in the Principality against Federico Delbonis.

Nadal was in action three days after practising with Daniil Medvedev, the Russian second seed who was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Tsitsipas on to flyer

On Tuesday, Stefanos Tsitsipas made a winning start after the world number five cruised past Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 and into the last 16.

Greek Tsitsipas, who had been given a bye into the second round, took just one hour and 24 minutes to beat 29th-ranked Russian Karatsev.

The 22-year-old exploited a whopping 32 unforced errors from Karatsev to set up a clash with either Australian John Millman or Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Teenager Sinner has risen to 22nd in the world rankings after reaching the final of the Miami Open earlier this month.

“I will definitely have a game plan,” Sinner said of what will be his first meeting with Djokovic.

“I know who is on the other side. Obviously it’s a tough match I think from my side, because I don’t know him that well. I have seen him a lot on TV, watching matches. But when you play against him in a match, it’s different. I’m looking forward to that match,” he had said.

— AFP