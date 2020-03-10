Main 

Diwan to launch project for domiciliation of endangered animals in Al Wusta

Haima: The Office for Conservation of the Environment (OCE) at the Diwan of Royal Court on Tuesday embark on the domiciliation process of the Arabian oryx, Arabian gazelle and Rhim gazelle at the wildlife sanctuary in Al Wusta Governorate.

The domiciliation of the Arabian oryx includes expanding of scientific research through tracing Arabian oryx to understand their behaviour as well as studying the ecosystem in their natural habitats thus contribute to the preservation of biodiversity in a scientifically well-studied way.

Details of the project and the total number of endangered animals which will return to their natural habitats, will be provided during the domiciliation process of the Arabian oryx.

The domiciliation project will be launched today (Wednesday) under the patronage of Hussain bin Ali bin Abdullatif, Advisor and Acting Secretary-General of the Royal Court and in the presence of the Governor of Al Wusta. — ONA

