Diwan of Royal Court football tourney concludes today

Muscat, Dec 20 – The Million Date Palm Plantation Project team will take on the Royal Protocol team in the final clash of the fifth edition of the Diwan of Royal Court football tournament on Sunday. The summit clash will kick off at 7.00 pm at the Royal Court Affairs ground field in Al Khoudh. Shaikh Hilal Hamad al Kalbani, general manager of the Finance and Administration Audit at the Diwan of Royal Court will preside over the final ceremony of the tournament in presence of officials. The chief guest will honour the top teams after the final match and award the individual prizes for best players. The Royal Protocol team secured a slot in the final as they beat Finance and Administration Audit team (A) 1-0.

The Million Date Palm Plantation Project team reached the last stage of the tournament as they outplayed Finance and Administration Audit team in penalties. The Royal Protocol team scored nine goals while they received three goals. Mohammed al Jabri and Ahmed al Nabhani are the top scorers of the team. The Million Date Palm Plantation Project team scored four goals during the tournament. Majid al Shukaili is the top star in the team. The fifth edition of the football tourney is part of the social activities for the employees of the Diwan of Royal Court. It is one of the activities to break the routine of employees. It is a positive step to improve the relationships between the employees from different departments and it hopes to enhance performance and efficiency of employees.