Divorces up, marriages down in 2019: NCSI

Muscat: The number of divorce certificates issued in Muscat by the notary public departments has increased for the past year.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of divorce certificates issued in 2019 went up to 912 from 823 in 2018, while it was. 858 in 2017.

Overall in the country, the number of divorce certificates issued was 3,662 in 2019 compared to 3,728 in 2018 and 3, 867 in 2017.

Among the governorates outside Muscat, 617 divorce certificates were reported in Dhofar, compared to 305 in Dhakilyah, 697 in North Batinah, 329 in South Batinah, 284 in South Shariyah and 234 in North Sharqiyah.

As for marriage certificates, 18, 243 marriage certificates were issued cases in 2019, compared to 20,005 in 2018 and 22, 284 cases in 2017. Region-wise, the number of marriages declined from 3,871 in 2017 to 3,572 in 2018 and 3,290 in 2019.

In North Batinah, the number of marriages dropped from 4,111 in 2018 to 3,547 in 2019.

The number of marriage certificates issued in 2019 was 2,523 in South Batinah, 2,355 in Dhakilyah, 1505 in South Sharqiyah and 1,352 in North Sharqiyah.