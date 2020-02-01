Dividend announcements push the market higher

Despite negative developments on the regional and global fronts, the MSM Index closed the week up on dividend announcements, mostly from financial sector companies. Trading activity in terms of total value traded declined marginally as compared to the previous week. Local and GCC investors were net buyers of $7.6m worth of securities during the week.

The MSM30 Index closed the week up by 0.24 per cent w-o-w. The sub-indices posted mixed performance; the Financial Index rose the most by 0.66 per cent w-o-w, distantly followed by the Services Index at 0.15 per cent w-o-w. The Industrial Index closed down by 0.28 per cent w-o-w. The MSM Shariah Index closed up by 0.68 per cent w-o-w.

Oman Flour Mills to review and approve the proposed selling of the Company’s entire stake i.e. 88.48 per cent in the Modern Poultry Farm SAOC to the Arabian Food Production Company in its Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on February 13. As of 9M19, Modern Poultry made revenue of RO 5.92m and profit of RO 0.50m. Modern Poultry was in loss of RO 0.24m in 9M18.

Moon Iron & Steel Company SAOC (MISCO) is preparing to bring its 1.2mtpa capacity steel plant into commercial production in 1Q20 in Suhar. The estimated $300m project is promoted by Oman Development Fund SAOC, Gulf Investment Corporation, and the Sultan’s Special Forces Pension Fund, among other shareholders. The company is designed to produce 1.2m tonnes per year of billet.

Wholly Omani-owned Oxea, the world’s foremost producer of oxo-chemicals — intermediate chemicals used in the manufacturer of a wide array of products of everyday use —has announced its formal integration into OQ, the newly created brand symbolising the Sultanate’s integrated energy powerhouse Oman Oil and Orpic Group. Oxea operates a global network of plants offering a total production capacity of over 1.3 million tonnes per annum of OXO intermediates and OXO derivatives. Last month, OQ launched an integration programme to form one company from nine core assets.

Oman’s trade balance recorded a surplus of RO 4.4 bn at the end of September 2019, compared to RO 4.05 bn at the end of September 2018, an increase of 7.78 per cent, according to preliminary statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The value of merchandise exports by the end of September 2019 stood at RO 11.11 bn, compared to RO 11.57 bn, down by 4 per cent as against the corresponding period ending June 2018.

The value of merchandise imports dropped by 9.7 per cent to RO 6.79 bn at the end of September 2019 from RO 7.51 bn in the corresponding period in 2018.

SMEs are the backbone of the economies around the world and we have seen increasing trend of them in Oman as well. SMEs in Oman have grown from 32,441 in ‎December 2018 to 42,163 at the end of November 2019, majority of which are located in Muscat Governorate at 31 per cent, followed by 15 per cent in Al Batinah North and 12 per cent in Ad Dakhiliyah. Of the total number of SMEs, 6 per cent are of Medium size in nature while the remaining 94 per cent are Small.

NCSI revealed the overall performance of the real estate sector of Oman for the year 2019. Value of traded property in Oman went up by 4.9 per cent in 2019 to RO 2.77 bn compared to RO 2.64 bn in 2018. Traded value of mortgage contracts went up by 13.2 per cent to RO 1.83bn. Number of properties issued declined by 5.5 per cent in 2019 to 211.1k vs 223.5k in 2018. Properties issued to GCC citizen declined by 37 per cent to 875 units.

Bahrain Bourse topped the gainers while Saudi Stock Market was the worst.

IMF recently concluded its Article IV mission visit to Kuwait. Some of the important observations are below:

n Government’s financing needs are projected to grow rapidly: The consolidated fiscal balance would turn from a surplus of 5½ per cent of GDP in 2019 to a deficit of a similar magnitude by 2025. After compulsory transfers to the Future Generation Fund (FGF) and excluding investment income, this would give rise to average annual financing needs of 20 per cent of GDP or, cumulatively, some KD 55 bn ($180 bn) over the next 6 years.

n The banking system remains sound. (1) The system-wide capital adequacy ratio (CAR) reached 17.6 per cent in September 2019, and banks have plentiful short-term liquidity. Nonperforming loans net of specific provisions stood at 1.2 per cent, while loan-loss provisioning is high at 229 per cent. (2) Credit growth accelerated, spurred by Central Bank of Kuwait’s (CBK) decision in late 2018 to increase ceilings on personal loans and supported by favourable monetary conditions.

n Equity Market: MSCI inclusion in May is expected to bring in about $3.5 bn inflows (2.3 per cent of GDP), of which $2.6 bn would be passive inflows.

Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority issued the recent profitability numbers of its banking sector. Overall the sector’s aggregate earnings grew by 5 per cent YoY to SAR 50.5 bn in 2019. The data covers 11 listed banks and other foreign banks operating in Saudi Arabia. Quarter wise, first quarter of 2019 was the best in terms of profitability at SAR 13.9 bn followed by 3Q19 at SAR 13.7 bn. 2Q19 profitability was the lowest at SAR 10.94 bn. Month wise, March 2019 was the best while June 2019 was the lowest in terms of profitability.[Courtesy: U-Capital]

