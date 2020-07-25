Distributors of foodstuffs can seek permit for trucks
Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has said that companies and factories located outside the governorate of Muscat can seek a permit for the transportation of foodstuffs, cooking gas, and fuel tanks during the lockdown.
These companies can contact the following numbers at the Directorate General of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) to obtain transportation permits for trucks weighing 3 tons and above.
Dhofar – 94093333
North Batinah – 94005541
Buraimi – 96003360
Ibra – 99357070
Mazyona – 98888772
South Sharqiyah (Sur) – 99389094
Al Dhahirah (Ibri) – 99880214
Musandam – 99421276
Al-Dakhiliya (Nizwa) – 95677177
Al Wusta Governorate (Haima) – 99819197
Thumrait – 99668853
South al Batinah (Rustaq) – 92398620