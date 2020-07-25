Distributors of foodstuffs can seek permit for trucks

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has said that companies and factories located outside the governorate of Muscat can seek a permit for the transportation of foodstuffs, cooking gas, and fuel tanks during the lockdown.

These companies can contact the following numbers at the Directorate General of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) to obtain transportation permits for trucks weighing 3 tons and above.

Dhofar – 94093333

North Batinah – 94005541

Buraimi – 96003360

Ibra – 99357070

Mazyona – 98888772

South Sharqiyah (Sur) – 99389094

Al Dhahirah (Ibri) – 99880214

Musandam – 99421276

Al-Dakhiliya (Nizwa) – 95677177

Al Wusta Governorate (Haima) – 99819197

Thumrait – 99668853

South al Batinah (Rustaq) – 92398620