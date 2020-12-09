Distribution of monthly medications unaffected in MOH clinics

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Muhammad bin Obaid al Saeedi, Minister of Health, reviewed the functioning of health services and the extent to which they are affected by the Corona pandemic

During the meeting, health services directorates were directed to conduct a comprehensive review of the development of primary health care programs, and to reactivate these programs in line with procedures for dealing with the Covid 19 pandemic, as well as directing primary health care workers to pay attention to reviewing health data and reports.

The meeting emphasized in light of the circumstances of the Covid-19 virus pandemic; there was no interruption in the dispensing of medicines in primary health care institutions, and about 90 percent of patients with chronic diseases received their monthly medications smoothly.