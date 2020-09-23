Distribution of experienced cadre for the benefit of development

After the Royal Decrees were issued to merge and restructure certain government organisations and ministries, all its employees were absorbed in these entities according to their expertise and specialisations. This was to make these entities more productive and fruitful for the national economy. The idea was to make them more beneficial for attracting more investments in commerce, industry, oil, minerals, tourism, economic and agriculture sectors. It is necessary that whatever has been left by these merged entities are distributed rationally. Those organisations which are helpful in the diversification of sources of income should be taken into account for an increase in their capacities and capabilities in line with economic planning. A re-look at the postings of the trained cadre is not a bad idea.

There is no doubt that redistribution of cadre following mergers would prove good for the government. It is proper investment in human capital in a better way. It will add value for the country and its people in near future. Posting right cadre in right positions will help expedite development and investment services in economic sectors. This is how the efforts made by these cadres will prove more beneficial for achieving the set goals. This is what the country was waiting for to speed up the movement of economic development.

In view of the needs of the investment and management of economic activities in a better way, there is a dire need of strengthening these organisations and entities. It should be given priority if we are serious in attracting more investments and expanding the services to meet the requirements of modern days.

If we put these cadres just to run routine work and not in value-added products and services, the entire effort will prove futile.

Just increasing the size and volume of these organisations without making them active and effective will not bring desired results.

This is a crucial part of the entire process which needs to be taken into account. Therefore, it is important to assess what every employee is offering and serving and what is their productivity level compared to the cost of their hiring. These entities should not become charity organisations working for these employees without any benefits.

It is not necessary that employees of these merged entities remain in thesame positions if they have sufficient manpower to meet the requirements. They should utilise modern means and technologies not just to save time and efforts, but also to reduce the number of employees and redistribute them in the places where they will prove more productive.

We are confident that the organisations in the country will take all these aspects into account and focus on what we are aspired to do in future in a more effective and beneficial manner. Qualitative transformation is necessary in investment sectors by focusing on optimum utilisation of human capital. This scientific approach will help in achieving economic development which we all are looking forward. This is the spirit of the Supreme leadership which we should follow.

Ali Al Matani

ali.matani2@gmail.com