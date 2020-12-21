Disruptions are the new reality…

There are plenty of points we need to learn about life from the animals. We humans quite often forget about the actual purpose of life.

From between learning to survive to live to excelling in all conditions we are at loss most of the time and rushing to spirituality only when entangled in the web of life.

The animals have clear cut objectives and that is to survive and multiply instinctively so their species do not go extinct. But man is the biggest threat to them compared to the natural calamity as even when it comes to climate change man has a major contribution. Nature on its own can maintain the balance of the ecosystem, but human interference and greed resulted in commotion.

For some reason, man concentrated on looking down for resources from oil to coal to minerals. Although we look up while we think we have failed for all these years to realise the biggest source of energy is up there in the sky which is also the cleanest. As they say it is never too late and it is better late than never. Was quite excited to come across decorative outdoor lights powered by the sun recently – perfect for the festive season. Small changes move towards a better tomorrow. It is exciting to look at the little lamp adding light to the night with no electricity or batteries.

Now I do not know much about animal’s celebrations but was enchanted to watch the Siberian cranes dance and learnt that they stay as twosome until death do them apart. They could live for decades. Now watch them closely and you realise they both have responsibilities and equal representations – qualities sometimes human relationships lack.

Meanwhile in a wildlife documentary, the narrator said that ‘patience’ is a secret weapon of the tiger to survive during the winter. The tiger can even go up to five days in hunger but it does not throw a tantrum but actually patiently tries to catch its prey using its unique skills as a hunter.

We, on the other hand, when it comes to life’s challenges would immediately move on to depressions and self doubts. That is not all – given the opportunity others will try to bring down a person so they do not outshine themselves, however when it comes to animals they would teach the younger ones the survival techniques while we humans teach the younger ones on the importance on accomplishments rather than teaching them how to survive life’s ups and downs.

The Himalayan jumping spider has learnt to survive the cold by staying close to the rock and surface where there is slight warmth and the fact is the adaptation to this condition ensured that there are no major predators to worry about.

Adaptations could be a skill we need to learn as we move closer to the New Year. We learnt to work from home, then partial from back at office and now we hear about the new strain of Covid and the travelling has come to a standstill.

We would have to learn to continuously move from one situation to another. The fact is there is more that we need to learn. It just makes one wonder whether at times disruptions are a good thing? Where life had become quite predictable, now we have educators, scientists and economists thinking of what would be the best way forward — from vaccines to energy to health and education as well as careers.

If data is the next oil so is Artificial Intelligence and the questions we are still coming up with are about ‘who would be using this data? Is there a danger to privacy? Would privacy be something of the past? Would it be used for protection or invasion of privacy? Who would be utilising Artificial Intelligence? What are the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence?’

Of course we know what AI is and how it is being currently used. But what is the future? The current scenario has taught us to expect more changes and the best way to survive and thrive in the challenging time would be to learn to adapt. It would be best to embrace the change.

There have always been changes in societies and in the world as a whole. It is not a new concept but it is now time to accept disruptions as part of life.

And the best gift we can give the youngsters would be the ability to adapt and the understanding of why not to expect the usual

and that solution remains in thinking out of the box.

Related