LONDON: Some 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police in what has been termed an “orchestrated attack” during a further night of disorder in Northern Ireland.

Police were attacked in Newtownabbey on the outskirts of Belfast on Saturday, after violent scenes in the Sandy Row area in the city as well as in London derry on Friday. Police said it was the fifth consecutive night of disorder in Derry on Friday, when 12 officers were injured by a large group throwing masonry, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks.

Some 27 police officers were injured on Friday night across Belfast and Derry. North Area Commander Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said 30 petrol bombs were thrown at officers and three cars set alight in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

He said from around 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm a crowd of 20 to 30 people, including young people and older men, some of whom were wearing masks, gathered in the O’Neill Road/Cloughfern area.

“In total 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police and three vehicles were hijacked and set on fire,” he said.

“One man aged 47 was arrested and he currently remains in police custody.” Mr Beck said it was an “orchestrated attack on police.”

“My officers put on their uniform every day and go out into the community they serve, not knowing what lies ahead of them,” he said.”However this does not deter them from turning up every day to do their duty.”

“No-one, no matter what line of work they are in, deserves to be subjected to any kind of violence.”

“The officers who serve the Newtownabbey area are fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, they have families who wait every day on their loved ones coming home, hoping they have not been injured, or worse.”

He added: “We are living in unprecedented times, dealing with a global pandemic, no-one needs the added pressure of disorder in their community.”

“I would appeal to those who are taking to the streets to

stop immediately, their actions are causing nothing but harm

and distress to the very communities they claim they are representing.” — dpa