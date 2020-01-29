Discover the secrets hidden in your fingerprints

Dermatoglyphics is a scientific study of fingerprint patterns based on the ‘theory of multiple intelligences’ outlined by the American developmental psychologist Howard Earl Gardner. Unlike generic means of talent assessment, like E.Q and I.Q tests, Dermatoglyphics Multi Intelligence Testing (DMIT) assigns a uniquely individualized report to every person, based purely on the unique mapping of genetic information revealed through their fingerprints. It is an integration of neurological and behavioural sciences, genetics and psychology.

Interestingly, dermatoglyphic analysis is now possible in Oman too, and is being conducted by Brain Secrets, an organization that offers consultation for both individual and corporate clients. Started by Binal Kanabar and Dishita Muliya, the mission behind bringing Brain Secrets to Oman was to be able to help people discover what really drives them.

Demystifying the science behind dermatoglyphics Binal explains, “the human brain is divided into two, the left and right, based on the functions it performs. This is further marked into 10 lobes. Each finger is connected to a particular lobe. As an example, the little finger is connected to the occipital lobe for visual activity and the ring finger to the temporal lobe for auditory functions. Based on the fingerprint patterns on each finger, we can identify the strengths and weaknesses in the functioning of each lobe.”

Experts have identified three basic types of fingerprint patterns, the loop, the whorl and the arch. Within these are a number of sub-types. A ridge count, the depth of print patterns and finger placements reveal aspects of the holder’s personality. Most people have a combination of fingerprint types on each hand: for example, an arch fingerprint on the thumb and a looped fingerprint on the index finger. The patterns reveal, for example, whether your logical skills are stronger than your linguistic ones, if you’re musically inclined, or extrovert. It also identifies whether you are a left-brain thinker (who analyses everything) or a right-brain one (artistic).

While this might seem complicated for some, getting an actual DMIT report is simple and quick. Sharing details of what it involves, Dishita elaborates, “we spend time with clients understanding the reasons why they want a dermatoglyphic assessment. The initial consultation and fingerprint collection take about an hour. ATD angles are marked and measured on palms to help analyse brain-body coordination and a comprehensive report is generated within 3 to 4 working days. A detailed consultation follows on the results to help clients understand learning patterns, personality type, and thought processes.

“Dermatoglyphic reports are non-predictive and are in no way to be confused with palmistry or fortune telling. Statistics show that the accuracy rate of dermatoglyphics analysis can be up to 85 percent. Among the growing number of people seeking dermatoglyphic analysis are anxious parents wanting to guide their children effectively, teenagers who face difficulty in their higher studies, young adults looking for perfect careers or seeking to understand relationship traits, older people who might want to start working again, and even persons with special needs. We also work with corporates who are looking for ways to help grow employee productivity,” Dishita added.

While there may be detractors to dermatoglyphics, it is an established technology being used in countries like the USA, China, Singapore and Malaysia for years now. As an example, Binal shared how Russia and China used dermatoglyphics to identify talent for the Olympic games as far back as the 1970s. As it turned out, Russia took home 50 gold medals in 1972 and 125 in 1976. By the 1980s, China too had adopted this method of selecting its sporting talent.

Binal and Dishita from Brain Secrets believe that people may be able to use their fingerprints to unlock their best selves. Generic aptitude and personality tests seem passé now. Perhaps dermatoglyphics will prove to be the next big future-mapping trend on the horizon.